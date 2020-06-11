The coronavirus pandemic has turned out to be a difficult time for most of the people especially the workers who have been stranded in various parts of the country. The government is taking all the measures to help them reach out to their native places. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday has arranged four special flights for the migrant workers who have been stuck in Mumbai.

The 'Pink' hero is not leaving any stone unturned to create awareness during this coronavirus pandemic and is helping the people in the most possible ways. According to the sources, "On Mr Bachchan’s directives and guidance, Rajesh Yadav (Managing Director of AB Corp Ltd) has organised a great initiative to help migrants who are stranded in Mumbai and have been wanting to return to their hometowns.”

Rajesh has arranged four chartered flights to airlift the stranded migrant labourers from Mumbai to various parts of UP (Allahabad, Gorakhpur and Varanasi). The capacity of each flight is 180 passengers. It is learned that Bachchan wanted to book a train for the stranded labourers but that didn't work out. Rajesh Yadav, on behalf of Amitabh Bachchan, had also recently flagged off 10 buses for 300 migrants to reach their hometowns. The migrant workers travelled from Mumbai to Lucknow, Allahabad, Ghorakhpur and Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan came forward to donate montly ration to 1,00,000 households of daily wage workers belonging to the All India Film Employees Confederation.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is also arranging buses and flights to send the stranded migrant workers back to their homes from Mumbai. He also donated more than 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Mumbai. The Bollywood actor is also feeding hundreds of underprivileged people who have lost their livelihood due to the coronavirus induced lockdown