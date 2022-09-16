Amit Shah to Meet Prabhas, But There's A Catch!

Amit Shah is going to land in Hyderabad today evening. He will reach Shamshabad international airport at 9.50 pm and stay at National Police Academy on Friday night. Besides his visit, one interesting topic that is doing all the rounds on social media is that Amit Shah is going to meet Prabhas. Yes. We all know that this is the second time, Amit Shah is visiting Hyderabad within 15 days.

During his last visit, Amit Shah met Jr NTR and much news broke out saying that the BJP leader is sketching out strategies for Tarak's political entry. However, it is said that Amit Shah met Jr NTR only to appreciate him for his work in the RRR, a movie helmed by SS Rajamouli. RRR movie turned out as a blockbuster and all the actors in the film received a good response from all corners.

According to the latest buzz, Amit Shah is going to meet Prabhas and offer his condolences to his family on the death of legendary actor Krishnam Raju. Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju joined Bharatiya Janata Party and won Lok Sabha Elections from Kakinada in East Godavari district in 1998 elections. He was in BJP for a long time.

Coming to Prabhas, on the professional front, Prabhas will be seen in Adipurush directed by Om Raut, Salaar helmed by Prashant Neel, Project K, etc., Prabhas was last seen in the movie, Radhe Shyam, and in fact, it was the last movie of Krishnam Raju as well. Radhe Shyam didn't do well at the box office.

Also Read: Is This Why Samantha is Staying Away From Social Media?