Now, An Ambulance Service In Real Hero Sonu Sood Name

Is there anyone who is unaware of Sonu Sood? Obviously, a big No. He is one of the persons with kind heart and never steps back to help anyone who is in need. Now, an ambulance service started on Sonu Sood's name and it is called as 'Sonu Sood Ambulance Service'. This will be spread across the two Telugu states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana - and will help the needy patients who can’t afford medical facilities. Here are the photos.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood helped thousands of stranded workers reach their home during the coronavirus induced lockdown. He arranged buses and provided free meals and also extended financial support to many. He is being treated as god by many people in the country.

A few days ago, a temple dedicated to Sonu Sood was inaugurated in Telangana. It is located in Dubba Tanda village of Siddipet district. After knowing about the incident, Sonu Sood said that, “This is an extremely overwhelming moment. But at the same time I don’t deserve this. I’m just a common man who helped his brothers and sisters.”