Amber Copied Lines From These Movies and Books to Act During Depp Court Trial?

Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million dollars over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018.

On May 4th, the world witnessed Amber Heard testify to the court in the ongoing defamation case. When the judge asked her how she felt about the Jonny Depp suing her, she said, “I struggle to find the words to describe how painful and horrible it is for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything.”

Johnny Depp’s fans have come up with a theory that Amber Heard’s testimony consists of various lines from movies, tv shows, and books such as The Talented Mr. Ripley, White Chicks, Notting Hill, Reservoir Dogs, Mildred Pearce, I Am A Killer, Alpha Dog, Maid, and Zombieland.

This one page on Instagram posted a screenshot comparing the opening lines of Amber Heard’s testimony and a scene from The Talented Mr. Ripley to show the similarities between the lines.

Another Instagram user D.Daniels says, “So Amber said Jhonny grabbed a flight attendant's wrist slammed it down, and said how a few pounds of pressure he could it… something along those lines. Well here’s another scene ripped right out of True Detective season one that sounds very familiar to what she said.”