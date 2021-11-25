Amazon Prime Video Unveils The Recap Video Ahead Of Release Of Much-Awaited Cricket Drama, Inside Edge

As we wait for season 3 of Inside Edge, Amazon Prime Video has today unveiled a recap video refreshing our memory of Season 2.

From Bhaisahab showing why he is the boss to Vikrant Dhawan having the last word in the season finale, audiences have surely missed the politics, planning that seems more personal than professional amongst the owners and players and it’s safe to say that they can’t wait for yet another intriguing innings.

Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, the season promises to be bigger with the stakes being higher than ever before in this ultimate game of power.

Inside Edge season 3 will stream on Amazon Prime Video on December 03 in more than 240 countries and territories

