Amazon Prime Video Releases 'EERAN MUKIL' Song From Cold Case

The murder and mystery witnessed in the trailer of Cold Case have already built high anticipation among film fans for the much-awaited investigative crime thriller. To give a wider glimpse of this riveting plot starring Prithviraj Sukumran and Aditi Balan, Amazon Prime Video today released a promo of a beautiful song, ‘Eeran Mukil’. Cold Case is all set for a global premiere on 30th June on Amazon Prime Video.

The soulful track is sung by playback singer Harishankar KS and composed by the supremely talented Prakash Alex. It perfectly blends with the pace of the film along with taking the narrative forward. While investigative journalist Medha (Aditi Balan) and ACP Satyajith (Prithviraj Sukumaran) are immersed in solving the murder mystery in parallel investigations, Eeran Mukil beautifully captures their independent struggles and the multiple loose ends they are yet to figure in the big puzzle.

Cold Case also stars Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Suchitra Pillai, Athmeeya Rajan and Anil Nedumangad in pivotal roles and promises a well-cooked crime drama - a riveting story of a complex murder mystery that turns into a horrific revelation of supernatural forces emerging in the investigation.

Cold is jointly produced by Anto Joseph and Plan J Studios, directed by debutant Tanu Balak and written by Sreenath V Nath. Prime members in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide can stream this unconventional thriller on Amazon Prime Video from June 30th, 2021. Cold Case is the 6th Malayalam Language direct to service offering from Amazon Prime Video, following successful premieres of Sufiyum Sujatayum, CU Soon, Joji, Halal Love Story, and Drishyam 2.