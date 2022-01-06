Amazon Prime Video Gives a Peek into Gehraiyaan on Deepika's Birthday

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled 6 new posters of the upcoming Amazon Original movie, Gehraiyaan. Directed by the very talented Shakun Batra, the much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path. Presented on the special occasion of the lead actor Deepika Padukone’s birthday, the newly released posters include captivating individual character posters for the lead cast, a heartwarming poster featuring Deepika and Siddhant and an ensemble poster with the leads. Adding to the curiosity and intrigue around the movie, the posters tease the audience with what one can expect with this relationship drama.

The posters were first shared by Deepika Padukone who dedicated this to her fans. "A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with!"

Alongside Deepika Padukone, the film features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead along with Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie to now have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.