Amazon Prime Video Bags Varisu Digital Streaming Rights

Thalapathy Vijay Varisu is getting a mixed talk from the audience. Varisu and Ajith’s Thunivu are giving stiff competition in the box office collections. Anyway both the movies are earned well on the occasion of Sankranti festival. Varisu joined the 200 crore club this week. The film has grossed 228 crore (US$29 million), making it the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023. On the other hand, fans are excited about the Varisu OTT release date and to which OTT platform the film is been sold. As per the reports, the OTT rights of Varisu have been bought by Amazon Prime Video. According to the report, Varisu will be available on Amazon Prime Videos in the middle of February.

Varisu is an action drama film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, who co-wrote it with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Produced jointly by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema, the film stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna.