Amazon Prime Video Bags Sampoo's Bazaar Rowdy OTT Rights?

Burning Star Sampoornesh Babu’s upcoming film ‘Bazaar Rowdy’ is all set to hit the theatres on August 20. After a long gap of two years, Sampoornesh Babu is back with a bang to entertain all of us in his upcoming film 'Baazar Rowdy'. Currently, Sampoo is busy with film promotions.

While movie lovers are eagerly waiting for the movie to release in theatres, most of the youngsters wanted the film on OTT platforms. If you are one of them, then you are on the right page.

It is reported that the digital rights of Sampoornesh Babu’s Bazaar Rowdy is said to have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video for a decent price. The makers of the film are yet to announce the official OTT release date of Bazaar Rowdy.

This action-comedy entertainer is directed by D Vasantha Nageswara Rao and produced by Sandhi Reddy Srinivasa Rao under KS Creations. This movie feature Sampoornesh Babu and Maheshwari in the lead roles along with Sayaji Shinde, Kathi Mahesh, Karate Kalyani, Shafi, Prudhviraj, and Nagineedu in supporting roles.