Amazon Prime Bags Anushka's Nishabdham For A Huge Amount?

Fans of Anushka Shetty are desperately waiting to watch her movie, Nishabdham. Gorgeous actress Anushka Shetty was last seen in the flick 'Bhagamaathie’. The 'Baahubali'actress' will be seen playing the role of 'Sakshi' a mute artist. The film was supposed to release during April but it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A couple of days ago, Kona Venkat the producer of the film took to his Twitter page and asked the audience opinion on which platform they prefer to watch the movie, either theatres or Amazon prime. Nearly 56 percent of people have voted to watch the movie on OTT platforms.

The latest reports that are doing rounds in the social media are that the makers of Nishabdham are initiating talks with Amazon Prime Video. They believed to have struck a deal with them and are going to sell the digital rights of Nishabdham for Rs. 25 crores. The film is likely to stream from the second week of September. An official announcement regarding the release date of Nidhabdham on Amazon Prime will be out soon.

Apart from Anushka, the film also stars Madhavan, Michael Madsen, Shalini Pandey, and Anjali will appear in crucial roles. The film was shot in Telugu and Tamil and it will be dubbed into Malayalam, Hindi, and English.