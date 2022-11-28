Amazon miniTV Drops the Trailer of Crushed Season 2

Mumbai: Pack your bags, ready your lunch box, and fall in love with the antics and drama that will go on this school year. Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, today unveiled the trailer of the second season of ‘Crushed’. The trailer gives us a glimpse into the highs and lows in the lives of Aadhya, Prateek, and Jasmine as they navigate new challenges and surprises that will rock their world. The series is slated to launch and available to binge watch from 2nd December,2022 onwards.

“The love that was showered upon the maiden season of Crushed gave us the boost we needed to create and bring forth a sequel that is several notches higher in every regard. Our long-standing collaboration with Dice Media only gets stronger with every title that we launch with them, and Crushed Season 2 is no different. We’ve always pursued interesting stories that connect with our younger audiences, and this season of Crushed is a step in the same direction. I really hope people tune into Amazon miniTV from December 2nd and enjoy this venture.” said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.

“‘Crushed’ is an ode to the fond school memories of the show’s creative team and hence has a personal touch to it. We have enjoyed developing the beloved characters over the 2 seasons. This time, the students will be seen facing their crucial 10th boards year, work together for a competitive inter school festival all while dealing with their adolescent emotions and evolving relations. We are sure the second season will make the fans nostalgic and fall in love with the show all over again.” said Akshata Samant, Showrunner, Crushed, Dice Media.

Season 2 of Crushed will witness students facing unexpected turns of events. The lives of Aadhya, Prateek, Jasmine along with Zoya and Sahil get more intense and complicated around the campus with various aspects affecting their relationships. The coming-of-age comedy romance drama is created by Dice Media (Pocket Aces) and will stream exclusively on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon Shopping App and on Fire TV for absolutely free, December 2 onwards.