Amazon Mini TV's Shimmy Trailer Released

Following the recent announcement, Amazon’s free video entertainment Mini TV raised excitement levels amongst viewers by dropping the trailer of Shimmy, the first movie as part of their association with Sikhya Entertainment, India’s leading production house behind remarkable titles like Pagglait, The Lunchbox and Masaan to name a few.

The film stars Pratik Gandhi as the protagonist and is all set to be launched on September 17, 2021 exclusively on Amazon mini TV. Directed by Disha Noyonika Rindani, produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain, along with Pratik Gandhi the movie stars Chahat Tewani and Bhamini Oza Gandhi in pivotal roles. Shimmy is about a day in the life of a young girl and her father as they embark on an awkward shopping spree no one ever saw coming. A coming of age story of not just a teenager but also her father, settling into their new reality.

Talking about the movie, the Director of the movie, Disha said, “Shimmy is a special movie for me. It is the story of an aloof father and a daughter with a secret and how they embark on a journey to some uncomfortable destinations. I wrote it with Jai Mehta, never thinking that someone would let me direct it one day. I am grateful to get the right partners in Guneet and Achin with Sikhya backing this story super close to my heart. Shimmy is an ode to all the fathers who are trying to fathom the unexpected turns and milestones in their kids’ life and build an intricate connection with them. I couldn’t think of anyone more apt than Pratik for this role and can’t wait for people to see Bhamini’s role which pivots the film’s narrative by miles. It was fascinating to see them play roles of strangers, with a spark. In a society where fathers are perceived to be less expressive, Shimmy is all about a journey of a man from being a father to a friend.”

Speaking about why he chose this role, Pratik said, “I feel blessed that Shimmy found me. The story touched me deeply. As an actor, I have always believed in experimenting and with Shimmy I got to play around a lot internally as an actor. Amol is a very relatable character going through an unknown curve as a parent of a teenage daughter. Disha is a very talented writer and director who can add her magic in the simplest of moments. I have been following Sikhya Entertainment’s journey and love the content Guneet has backed out all these years. It was a complete package for me and an instant yes! I loved every moment of shooting this film and can’t wait for the audience to see it on Amazon miniTV.”

