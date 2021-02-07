Chiranjeevi Is All Praises For Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi

Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Sheety starrer Uppena is going to hit the theatres on 12th February 2021. The movie is touted to be a romantic drama written and directed by Bucchi Babu Sana, a former assistant of Sukumar.

The 'Arya' director bankrolled the movie in collaboration with Naveen Yerenini and Y. Ravi Shankar, under their respective banners Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi played a prominent role in the flick. We all know that he is one of the most talented stars in the south Indian film industry. He lives in each and every role and makes audience go gaga over his performance. Words fall short to praise his acting skills.

Yesterday, the pre-release event of Uppena took place. For the grand event, Chiranjeevi, Sukumar and many others attended. In the event, Chiranjeevi praised Vijay Sethupathi. He said that he is such a great human being, humble, nice and committed person. He also added that Vijay Sethupathi is one of the versatile actors of India. Chiranjeevi said that the '96' hero never steps back to do any role that has importance and praised his performance in Master. He added that he loved the 'Bhavani' character in the film, Master.

Vijay Sethupathi in the pre-release event thanked the makers of the movie for giving him a chance to act in the film. He said that he is so happy to be a part of the film. He further added that he is learning Telugu and would try to speak in English. He said that Vaisshnav Tej has very expressive eyes and sang praises for both the hero and heroine of the film. He said that he is looking forward to working with Sukumar.

