AMA 2020 Winners List: Check Out American Music Awards 2020 Winners Names
It was AMAs 2020 night, a night filled with amazing performances, awards and dazzling stars. The American music Awards took place tonight in the US. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson and performances by various artists, this night was awesome. Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd were nominated in eight categories, highest of the night. Apart from that, big names like Taylor Swift, BTS Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and many more were also nominated in various categories. The award show was held online as it would not be possible to host a night filled with large audience.
Want to find out who took home the 2020 AMAs trophies. Check out the winners list below.
Artist of the Year
WINNER- Taylor Swift
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
WINNER- Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Social Artist
WINNER- BTS
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
EXO
Collaboration of the Year
WINNER- Dan & Shay with Justin Bieber — 10,000 Hours
DaBaby feat Roddy Ricch — Rockstar
Cardi B feat Megan Thee Stallion — WAP
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — Rain On Me
Megan Thee Stallion feat Beyoncé — Savage Remix
Favorite Music Video
WINNER- Taylor Swift — Cardigan
Doja Cat — Say So
The Weeknd — Blinding Lights
Future feat Drake — Life Is Good
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — Rain On Me
Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock
WINNER- Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock
WINNER- Taylor Swift
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock
WINNER- BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favorite Album — Pop/Rock
WINNER- Harry Styles — Fine Line
Taylor Swift — Folklore
The Weeknd — After Hours
Favorite Song — Pop/Rock
WINNER- Dua Lipa — Don’t Start Now
Post Malone — Circles
Roddy Ricch — The Box
The Weeknd — Blinding Lights
Lewis Capaldi — Someone You Loved
Favorite Male Artist — Country
WINNER- Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Artist — Country
WINNER- Maren Morris
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Favorite Duo or Group — Country
WINNER- Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Album — Country
WINNER- Blake Shelton — Fully Loaded: God’s Country
Luke Combs — What You See Is What You Get
Morgan Wallen — If I Know Me
Favorite Song — Country
WINNER- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — 10,000 Hours
Maren Morris — The Bones
Blake Shelton feat Gwen Stefani — Nobody But You
Favorite Male Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop
WINNER- Juice WRLD
DaBaby
Roddy Ricch
Favorite Female Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop
WINNER- Nicki Minaj
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop
WINNER- Roddy Ricch — Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
Lil Baby — My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert — Eternal Atake
Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — WAP
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — Rockstar
Roddy Ricch — The Box
Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B
WINNER- The Weeknd
Chris Brown
John Legend
Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B
WINNER- Doja Cat
Jhene Aiko
Summer Walker
Favorite Album — Soul/R&B
WINNER- The Weeknd — After Hours
Doja Cat — Hot Pink
Summer Walker — Over It
Favorite Song — Soul/R&B
WINNER- The Weeknd — “Heartless”
Chris Brown (featuring Drake) — “No Guidance”
Summer Walker — “Playing Games”
Favorite Male Artist — Latin
WINNER- Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favorite Female Artist — Latin
WINNER- Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía
Favorite Album — Latin
WINNER- Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG
Anuel AA — Emmanuel
Bad Bunny — Las Que No Iban a Salir
Favorite Song — Latin
WINNER- KAROL G and Nicki Minaj — Tusa
Bad Bunny — Vete
Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin — RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)
Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock
WINNER- Twenty One Pilots
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
Favorite Artist — Adult Contemporary
WINNER- Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Lewis Capaldi
Favorite Artist — Contemporary Inspirational
WINNER- Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
Kanye West
Favorite Artist — Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
WINNER- Lady Gaga
Kygo
Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
WINNER- Birds of Prey: The Album
Frozen II
Trolls: World Tour
Congratulations to all the winners.