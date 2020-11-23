It was AMAs 2020 night, a night filled with amazing performances, awards and dazzling stars. The American music Awards took place tonight in the US. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson and performances by various artists, this night was awesome. Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd were nominated in eight categories, highest of the night. Apart from that, big names like Taylor Swift, BTS Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and many more were also nominated in various categories. The award show was held online as it would not be possible to host a night filled with large audience.

Want to find out who took home the 2020 AMAs trophies. Check out the winners list below.

Artist of the Year

WINNER- Taylor Swift

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

WINNER- Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Social Artist

WINNER- BTS

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

EXO

Collaboration of the Year

WINNER- Dan & Shay with Justin Bieber — 10,000 Hours

DaBaby feat Roddy Ricch — Rockstar

Cardi B feat Megan Thee Stallion — WAP

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — Rain On Me

Megan Thee Stallion feat Beyoncé — Savage Remix

Favorite Music Video

WINNER- Taylor Swift — Cardigan

Doja Cat — Say So

The Weeknd — Blinding Lights

Future feat Drake — Life Is Good

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — Rain On Me

Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock

WINNER- Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock

WINNER- Taylor Swift

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock

WINNER- BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Album — Pop/Rock

WINNER- Harry Styles — Fine Line

Taylor Swift — Folklore

The Weeknd — After Hours

Favorite Song — Pop/Rock

WINNER- Dua Lipa — Don’t Start Now

Post Malone — Circles

Roddy Ricch — The Box

The Weeknd — Blinding Lights

Lewis Capaldi — Someone You Loved

Favorite Male Artist — Country

WINNER- Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist — Country

WINNER- Maren Morris

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Favorite Duo or Group — Country

WINNER- Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album — Country

WINNER- Blake Shelton — Fully Loaded: God’s Country

Luke Combs — What You See Is What You Get

Morgan Wallen — If I Know Me

Favorite Song — Country

WINNER- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — 10,000 Hours

Maren Morris — The Bones

Blake Shelton feat Gwen Stefani — Nobody But You

Favorite Male Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop

WINNER- Juice WRLD

DaBaby

Roddy Ricch

Favorite Female Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop

WINNER- Nicki Minaj

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop

WINNER- Roddy Ricch — Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Lil Baby — My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert — Eternal Atake

Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — WAP

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — Rockstar

Roddy Ricch — The Box

Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B

WINNER- The Weeknd

Chris Brown

John Legend

Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B

WINNER- Doja Cat

Jhene Aiko

Summer Walker

Favorite Album — Soul/R&B

WINNER- The Weeknd — After Hours

Doja Cat — Hot Pink

Summer Walker — Over It

Favorite Song — Soul/R&B

WINNER- The Weeknd — “Heartless”

Chris Brown (featuring Drake) — “No Guidance”

Summer Walker — “Playing Games”

Favorite Male Artist — Latin

WINNER- Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favorite Female Artist — Latin

WINNER- Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía

Favorite Album — Latin

WINNER- Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG

Anuel AA — Emmanuel

Bad Bunny — Las Que No Iban a Salir

Favorite Song — Latin

WINNER- KAROL G and Nicki Minaj — Tusa

Bad Bunny — Vete

Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin — RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)

Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock

WINNER- Twenty One Pilots

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Favorite Artist — Adult Contemporary

WINNER- Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Lewis Capaldi

Favorite Artist — Contemporary Inspirational

WINNER- Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

Kanye West

Favorite Artist — Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

WINNER- Lady Gaga

Kygo

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

WINNER- Birds of Prey: The Album

Frozen II

Trolls: World Tour

Congratulations to all the winners.