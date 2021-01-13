ALTBalaji Associates With Stylecraze, HerHQ To Support Women's Equality Showcased in Paurashpur Series

ALTBalaji, the OTT platform emerging on the country's digital frontier has been setting encouraging benchmarks by partnering with homegrown brands from their start. In an attempt to expand its narrative to the millennial women audience, the popular OTT platform ALTBalaji has tied up with leading global media company, Incnut Digital's properties - Stylecraze & Bridal Box, a brand operated by and for women with a vision to create a thriving ecosystem of information, opportunity and support for women.

"As India's biggest community of 50 million millennial women, we strongly believe that the media's role and power to influence the portrayal of women is more important now than ever. We have and continue to witness violence in various forms which stems from the struggle for power, acceptance and more importantly the physical and economic disparities which continues to co-exist between the sexes even in today's times," said Natasha Garyali, Vice President, Business Development & Strategic Partnerships at Incnut Digital.

Walking on a similar line, ALTBalaji's latest release Paurashpur gives us a peek into a fictional kingdom dominated by men where the women initiate the ultimate battle of the genders, to win the war against gender inequality.

Speaking on the association, Divya Dixit, SVP, Marketing, Analytics, and Direct Revenue at ALTBalaji said, "With this partnership, ALTBalaji wants to ensure stringent support to the women out there who act as a strong catalyst now than ever before. We create shows that depict women's empowerment and stand by it. Our content viewership has a huge percentage of women audience and hence, there is no better tie-up than this to showcase our appreciation and respect to these influential individuals, along with helping us expand our narrative to inspire them."

“HerHQ’s purpose is to help brands leverage heterogeneous women communities from different life stages. In this association, HerHQ acts as a catalyst bringing content and communities together. ALTBalaji's original content - Paurashpur gives us a peek into the kingdom dominated by men where women fight the ultimate battle of gender inequality eventually winning it. We believe, IncNut is the obvious choice given its expansive platform reach of 50 million women community” Meera Chopra, Founder HerHQ Media.

Growing from strength to strength on the back of innovative business strategies, ALTBalaji has become one of the major players in the Indian OTT industry. With a vast library of 70+ originals across genres that cater to all kinds of audiences, the shows at ALTBalaji are a mix of thriller, crime, drama, romance, youth drama, horror, comedy, amongst others.