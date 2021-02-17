ALTBalaji And ZEE5 Set New Benchmark For Quality With Latest Drama Crashh

We love anything that can touch us. ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s drama, Crashh does just that. It highlights the purity of the bond of family. With every announcement that was made regarding the series, the audiences grew more excited.

This story was a very unconventional one which was guaranteed to be a head-turner.

The story of Crashh is about four siblings, who lose their parents in a car crash. The loss of family, especially family that you have a beautiful relationship with, is extremely painful, there starts the pain and suffering of these four young children. There's of course a certain amount of trauma that comes with such a sad incident. Their separation when they are adopted causes further pain. Years later the oldest sibling, who was never adopted, Kabir, played by Kunj Anand goes searching for his long-lost siblings. There's the lovely Kajal played by Aditi Sharma. Kajal is a girl adopted by a mentally disturbed and clinically depressed woman who further adds to the emotional trauma in her life. Rohan Mehra plays Rahim, who was taken in by a not so well-to-do family, Rahim has an insane passion and doesn’t lose sight of his dreams. Little Alia played by Anushka Sen, is a darling but also a spoiled brat. She is popular and feels like she has an image to maintain in the public eye. Zain Imam plays the ever so charming Rishabh, an accomplished surgeon. All the siblings because they have been raised differently grow into such different personalities. Somehow there is this bond that exists and continues to pull them together in different ways. Of course, them coming together wouldn’t be easy.

As far as the acting goes, these young dynamos have killed it on screen! The hard work behind it has definitely paid off. The cast makes everything look so effortless. Every single one of them has pulled off their respective characters with such ease, the casting couldn’t have been better. Whether it is Alia’s “Diva-ness” or Kabir’s emotional demeanour, it was all portrayed so well. The direction of the series was done by Kushal Zaveri.

Through the series, you are reminded of gratitude, family, love and ambition. The series is not just an entertaining watch but also one from which you can take a few lessons from.

A very different storyline than what we are used to, a fabulous watch for sure and very well executed by the cast and crew.