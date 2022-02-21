Allu Arjun's Pushpa Wins Film of The Year Award

Allu Arjun’s blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise has bagged the Film Of The Year award at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 ceremony on Sunday. The official Instagram account of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival announced the news by writing,

“Congratulations to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ for winning the award for Film Of The Year at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Team DPIFF wishes you good luck in your future endeavours.”

This award marks the first win for the popular movie. Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, was released PAN India in theatres on December 17 and was declared a hit. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the movie stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role of Srivalli.

