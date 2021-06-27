Allu Arjun's Pushpa Rated No.2 in IMDB's Most Anticipated Movies List

Following the mega-hits Arya, Arya 2, and Rangasthalam, the country is anticipating the release of Sukumar's next film, Pushpa. The film, which stars the fashionable Allu Arjun, is ranked second on IMDB's list of the year's most anticipated upcoming films.

For the new film, Allu Arjun has received a stunning makeover. Rashmika, a Kannada beauty, plays the lead in the film. This is the first time the two have collaborated on a project. In this film, Vijay Sethupathi and Malayalam's own Fahad Fazil play key roles.

Unlike his previous films, in which he generally portrays a romantic or soft side, he will play a new role as Pushparaj, a harsh and tough character in this Pan Indian movie. The Mythri Movie Makers are producing it.

Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi are the five languages in which the film will be released.

Through his translated flicks, Allu Arjun has now become a superstar in Kerala. In Kerala, he has a number of fan clubs. Allu Arjun and Jayaram recently collaborated on the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which features a massive collection of Kerala records. Due to Covid constraints, the shooting was halted.

Other films in the top 10 on IMDB include Ray, KGF2, Toofan, Bellbottom, Atrangi Ray, Radhe Shyam, Haseen Dilruba, Gangubhai Kathiyawada, and Marakkar.