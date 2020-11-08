Allu Arjun's Pushpa Pre Production Glimpse & Shoot Update

After a long gap Allu Arjun's starrer Pushpa film updates are going to be released tomorrow.

In a tweet by the filmmakers Mythri filmmakers on Sunday, they shared that they will update Allu fans about the movie with a glimpse of pre production process and they will also give us an update about the film’s shooting status. The updates will be released at 10 am tomorrow.

As per the latest news reports the makers are planning to shoot a sequence on November 6th in Visakhapatnam. All this will be confirmed tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the makers revealed the first look of Allu Arjun for the film earlier this year and there is a strong buzz in the film industry that Allu Arjun will be seen essaying the role of a red sanders smuggler.

The B Sukumar-directed film will also have Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.Its is reported that Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu will be playing key roles in the film.Music is by DeviSri Prasad.

The film shooting was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for more than four months and now with this tweet from Mythri Makers, Allu Arjun fans are eagerly waiting for a glimpse of their Stylish Star in his new rustic and rugged avataar!