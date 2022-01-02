Allu Arjun's Pushpa Creates Sensation in Hindi

Allu Arjun Powers Pushpa To Over Rs 300 Crores  

Icon Staar Allu Arjun is showing his true box office stamina with Pushpa: The Rise. The film is posting exceptional revenues not just in the domestic Telugu circuit but also in the North Indian belt. 

Pushpa: The Rise has now grossed over Rs 300 crores globally, which is a staggering feat in the Covid era. The film is creating new records, particularly in the Hindi circuit. 

As of now, Pushpa: The Rise’s Hindi version has collected a net amount of over Rs 57 crores. The film had a rock-solid Saturday as it collected Rs 6.10 crores - its highest single-day collections tally to date. 

Pushpa: The Rise is heading towards the highly coveted Ra 75 crores mark which is a mighty rare feat for a dubbed film in the Hindi market. 

Allu Arjun has shown that he is a force to reckon with in the pan-India market.


