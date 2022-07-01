Pushpa -The Rule (Pushpa 2) produced Mythri Movie Makers have announced an audition call seeking artists to act in the sequel to Pushpa directed by Sukumar. This is the second call after one which was held in Jubilee Hills on June 10.

According to their advertisement, people of all ages and genders who have good acting skills are welcome to attend the audition process held by their team. It has also clearly cited that candidates must speak the Chittoor slang.

The Pushpa-2 audition drive will be held at Make My Baby Genius School in Tirupati City for three days from July 3, 4, and 5. The auditing timings are from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Venue : Make My Baby Genius School, Tirupati

Dates : July 3,4 and 5

Timings : 10 AM to 5 PM

Age : No age limit including children

Gender : Male and Female

Chitoor slang a must for those who wish to audition

Reports say that 'Pushpa: The Rule's script is still being written, and directer Sukumar plans to begin shooting in August. The first part which has Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles was a huge success, and Allu Arjun's popularity in north India skyrocketed. Because of this Sukumar and the producers were taking all steps to mould the script to ensure that the Pushpa: The Rule's story would also repeat the box office success!

