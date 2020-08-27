Allu Arjun hoped and dreamt that people would accept him as a star on screen when he first made a dancing debut in Megastar Chiranjeevi's Daddy. Later, his first film, Gangotri became a hit but his looks received negative remarks.

He did not stop himself and made a constant attempt to become a star on screen. He planned each and every move perfectly. The steps that worked for him made him Stylish Star, today.

His Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo, has set a record on TV with 29.4 TRP rating and at box office, it became a huge blockbuster with Mahesh's Sarileru Neekevvaru in competition. He has a solid market in Telugu and Malayalam languages.

Now, his next goal is to become a Pan-India Star and for that he might enter Bollywood with some big projects. Ever since Baahubali showed that Pan-Indian films give more opportunities to recover costs, Allu Arjun has been thinking about such projects.

Soon, he will make announcements regarding his next two projects which will involve big names from Bollywood, say reports.