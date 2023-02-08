Allu Arjun Wraps Up Pushpa The Rule Vizag Schedule

Icon star Allu Arjun wrapped up the shooting schedule of the most awaited movie Pushpa- the rule, in Visakhapatnam.

The actor shared a picture on social media looking at the sea on the beach with a caption “Thank You Vizag”.

Pushpa: The Rise bagged several awards and kept the audience eagerly waiting for its second part.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rule stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, and Anasuya, among others in key roles. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the flick has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

