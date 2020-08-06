Stylish star Allu Arjun is basking in the success of his last film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ as the film did pretty well at the box office. Allu Arjun rose to fame with his blockbuster hit 'Gangotri' and from then on he has featured into many films right from 'Arya' to his recent movie 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'.

The most happening trend in Tollywood is multi-starrer movies. It’s a known fact that Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be sharing screen space in SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’. Reports are churning out that Allu Arjun is also looking for directors and stories for a multi-starrer movie with Mahesh Babu or Jr NTR. However, there is no official word about the project.

If it comes true, then it will be great news to Allu Arjun's fans. There is also a talk on social media that Rajamouli’s next film will star Mahesh Babu.

If Rajamouli plans to do another multi-starrer after ‘RRR’, that would be a double bonanza for Telugu audiences.

If Rajamouli pens the story for Mahesh and Bunny, will Mahesh Babu say a ‘Yes’ to work with Allu Arjun? Obviously, the answer will be a big ‘Yes’ because all the stars want to entertain all of us. Then, why will he object to the project, right? We can just hope Allu Arjun'a wishlist to work with Mahesh and Jr NTR would come true.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa along with Pooja Hegde. Directed by Sukumar, the actor’s first look for the film was revealed recently. The poster was loved by all. The film is slated for release in 2021. Watch this space for more.