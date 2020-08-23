Stylish star Allu Arjun’s upcoming film titled ‘Pushpa’ has been in the news for a long time. Fans are eagerly waiting to know more about it. Recently, there were reports that Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor who was seen in ‘Saaho’ opposite Prabhas, is likely to perform a special song in Bunny’s ‘Pushpa’.

It is being said that Allu Arjun is showing a keen interest to work with Shraddha Kapoor. According to reports, Allu Arjun is believed to have requested the filmmakers to talk with Shraddha Kapoor for his new film with Koratala Siva. If this news turns into reality, then it would be a superb combination for fans to watch. Looks like Allu Arjun eyeing Prabhas' actress.

Allu Arjun's last outing 'Ala Vaikunthapuramloo' did well at the box office. The songs of the film are still topping the charts. Recently, Allu Arjun visited his Geetha arts office and gave a hint that he is missing work badly. Like other actors, Bunny also wants to be on the sets as early as possible and praying for the pandemic to die soon.

Currently, he is occupied with 'Pushpa' which is being directed by Sukumar. Rashmika will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Sources say that Allu Arjun will be essaying the role of a truck driver who is associated with the smuggling of red sandalwood.