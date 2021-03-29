Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda Follow Mahesh, Enter Multiplex Business

Following the path of Superstar Mahesh Babu, Stylish star Allu Arjun and Tollywood youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda are now venturing into Multiplex business in collaboration with leading multiplex chain Asian Cinemas as AAA Cinemas and AVD Cinemas

We know Mahesh Babu’s AMB Cinemas has all the modern facilities to enhance the movie-watching experience of movie buffs. After Mahesh, Vijay Deverakonda’s AVD Cinemas is be8ng constructed at his home town, Mahbubnagar. According to sources, it is learned that this theatre will be launched with Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab movie.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun is gearing up to create his mark in the business with his AAA Cinemas, which will be ready in another year. Allu Arjun has bought land in Ameerpet where Satyam Theatre used to be located earlier and the multiplex is currently under construction. Pictures of the multiplex with Bunny’s photo and AAA Cinema’s logo are making the rounds on the Internet.

Asian Cinemas' head, Sunil Narang also confirmed the news a few days back in an interview. Not just in Hyderabad, the actor is also planning to expand the multiplex chain in other metro cities like Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai.