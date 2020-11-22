Allu Arjun Shares Adorable Pics From Arha's Birthday Party

The cute little angel Allu Arha turned 4 on Saturday. Stylish Star Allu Arjun and his family members celebrated the birthday in a surprising manner. Allu Arha enjoyed a lot in her unicorn themed birthday party. Allu Arjun took to his Twitter and shared the photos from Arha's birthday bash. He thanked Mythri Movie Makers for organising the birthday party for his little baby.

Allu Arjun shared the photos and tweeted, "I would personally like to thank @mythriOfficial movie makers Ravi garu, Naveen garu, Cherry Garu and others for hosting a memorable party for us on the occasion of Arha’s birthday. Very sweet gesture. Thank you once again." Here is the tweet.

I would personally like to thank @mythriOfficial movie makers Ravi garu , Naveen garu , Cherry Garu and others for hosting a memorable party for us on the occasion of Arha’s birthday . Very sweet gesture . Thank you once again . pic.twitter.com/kQ4j1QUpB9 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 22, 2020

Early in the day, he surprised his little angel by gifting her a toy. He shared the photo and wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to my Arha . Thank you for the infinite cuteness n joi that you give me . Wishing you a wonderful birthday my little angel." Here is the tweet.

Many many happy returns of the day to my Arha . Thank you for the infinite cuteness n joi that you give me . Wishing you a wonderful birthday my little angel . #alluarha pic.twitter.com/lebNaZcCyQ — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 21, 2020

On the day, Allu Arjun and his team have shot a memorable video recreating the Anjali song with his daugther Arha. The video was liked by everyone and it is being shared widely on social media.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in the direction of Sukumar. Pushpa is the title of the film and it is going to be bankrolled under Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Muttamsetty Media. Currently, the team of Pushpa is shooting in Maredumilli forests in East Godavari district. Rashmika Mandanna is going to share screen space with Allu Arjun.

(Image Courtesy: Twitter)