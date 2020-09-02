Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the biggest stars in Tollywood. On the professional front, Stylish Star will be next seen in the film, Pushpa. Recently, Bunny said that he is missing his work badly and is eagerly waiting to be back on the sets. A few days ago, there were reports that Sukumar is planning to resume the shoot of Allu Arjun’s upcoming project ‘Pushpa’.

The filmmaker planned to shoot the movie in Vikarabad forests and it is said that the location was suggested by his colleague Krish. Allu Arjun has given his consent to take part in the shoot but reports say that the film unit was not ready to take the movie on floors anytime soon. Sources say that the Sukumar is scouting for locations.

Allu Arjun’s first look poster was out from ‘Pushpa’ where he was seen in a rugged look. Allu Arjun will be seen essaying the role of a red sandalwood smuggler. Fans and audience are looking forward to watching the film on silver screens. So far, the makers haven’t announced any release date of the film.

Allu Arjun’s last release, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ became an all-time industry hit. It was directed by Trivikram Srinivas . Pooja Hegde acted as the female lead in the film. Watch this space for more updates.