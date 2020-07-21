IndiGo staff won the hearts of the people by shaking their legs to the most famous song, 'Butta Bomma'. Is there anyone who doesn't know this song? A big no, right! The song turned out as a chartbuster and we have seen many filmy to international celebs dancing to this number.

The official Twitter account of IndiGo retweeted the clip with the caption, “Whoa...What a great energy! After all, we're 'The coolest Airline' ever #LetsIndiGo.” The 16-second clip went viral and in the video, one could see the IndiGo crew standing in lines at the airport and shaking their legs to the most famous hook step together. The clip got 969 retweets and 128K views. Here is the video.

Whoa...What a great energy! After all, we're 'The coolest Airline' ever 😎✈️ #LetsIndiGo https://t.co/LHCpIZh3Lg

Allu Arjun expressed his happiness and tweeted as, "What a pleasant surprise in these low times . Thank you ! Very Humbled by the gesture."

What a plesant surprise in these low times . Thank you ! Very Humbled by the gesture

— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 20, 2020

We all know that the craze of this song has crossed borders and we have seen Australian cricketer David Warner and his wife Candice Warner dancing to this song. We think that even IndiGo airline crew also got impressed by the song and tried dancing to the song in their office space.

Butta Bomma song is from the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and the film won accolades from all the quarters. Trivikram Srinivas narrated the story and it is financed by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. Pooja Hegde acted as the lead actress and Sushant, Tabu, Jayaram, Navdeep, Murali Krishna and Rajendra Prasad played key roles in the celluloid.