Stylish star Allu Arjun was spotted at Rana Daggubati's wedding and his latest look has left netizens stunned. Allu Arjun looked suave with long hair and wore cool shades. If you haven't come across it, here is for you:

Allu Arjun is also supposed to participate in the regular shoot of his upcoming film ‘Pushpa’. Due to ongoing novel coronavirus crisis, theatres are shut, the regular shoot of the films will kick off only after the situation gets better. All actors are also confined to their homes.

Luckily, Telugu audiences got the chance to see their favourite stars. Last night, Rana tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj in a close-knit wedding ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad.

Apart from members of Daggubati’s family, Rana’s best friend Ram Charan with his wife Upsana, Allu Arjun were spotted at the wedding. It was attended by only a few family members due to the present COVID-19 situation.