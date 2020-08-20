Looks like Stylish star Allu Arjun is missing his work badly. Everyone loves their profession no matter what and all actors are being forced into home quarantine. In fact, this period is actually helping them spend quality time with their family members. Recently, Allu Arjun was spotted at Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding and Niharika’s engagement. Some of Bunny's pictures have gone viral on social media.

After all that, now, Allu Arjun reportedly paid a visit to Geetha Arts which is the production house of his father Allu Aravind. It is like a second home to Allu Arjun. He shared a couple of photos with his fans via Twitter. Allu Arjun can be seen in red T-shirt and casual track pants and as always, he looks dashing. Check out the tweet from him.

Casually dropped in Geetha Arts after a long time . I miss the hustle . Wishing for these tough times to end soon . #besafe pic.twitter.com/fUu20dABr5 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 20, 2020