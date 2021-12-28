Allu Arjun Is A Huge Megastar, Says Karan Johar

Allu Arjun‘s latest release Pushpa: The Rise is roaring at the box office. The actor has achieved a smashing box office number with the film’s pan India release and has become the talk of the town. The entertainment industry of South and Bollywood, both have been praising the actor for his performance and the way director Sukumar has presented him in the film.

Bollywood Producer and director Karan Johar recently spoke about Allu Arjun’s stardom across India. In a recent interaction with the producers on a show, he shared his views about Allu Arjun’s star stature and the success of Pushpa: The Rise. The film has surprised everyone in the North markets with extremely pleasant numbers at the Box office. Adding to the numbers the director-producer spoke about how the Superstar has managed to penetrate Pan India markets that have seen his popular films on satellite and digital platforms.

He also said that Allu Arjun is a huge megastar. He is a big superstar in the South but his films have been watched on a pan-India level through satellite and digital platforms. He did not forget to mention Allu’s previous film Ala Vaikunthaourumuloo and how Big Hit it was in Telugu states. Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rise is running successfully in theaters with new shows being allotted even in its second week.

