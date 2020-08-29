Stylish star Allu Arjun has carved a niche for himself with his acting chops and dancing skills. Allu Arjun could be a decision-maker of his own movies. At times, Bunny's father may help him in choosing the scripts because he has been in the film industry for a few decades.

Allu Arjun's brother, Allu Sirish acted in various movies but he hasn’t found a foothold in Telugu Film Industry. Allu Sirish last appeared in ‘ABCD’ which became a disaster at the box office.

The latest buzz on social media is that Allu Arjun is helping his brother (Allu Sirish). Sources say that Allu Arjun has finalized one script but details of the director are kept under wraps. It is being said that Allu Sirish is readying for the makeover. More details about Allu Sirish's project are yet to be known.

Talking about Allu Arjun, after the stupendous success of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ Allu Arjun has teamed up with Sukumar for ‘Pushpa'. Allu Arjun will be seen as a lorry driver in the film which is set against the rural backdrop of red sand smuggling.

Rashmika will be the female lady in the film and the actress was last seen in ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ which performed exceedingly well at the box office. ‘Pushpa’ is directed by Sukumar, Allu Arjun and the film unit will soon be returning to work.