One cannot deny the fact that Stylish Star Allu Arjun is one of the most loved celebs in Tollywood. He impressed all with his impeccable acting skills. He became the talk of the town ever since his film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' has hit the theatres. The movie has created many records.

On Saturday, Allu Arjun fans have made a trend #IndianStyleIconAlluArjun on Twitter. According to sources, they have created the biggest non-occasional trend on social media with over 1 crore tweets in 24 hours. It is neither Allu Arjun’s birthday nor any new film's release but the hashtag #IndianStyleIconAlluArjun trended on micro-blogging site.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and it was released during Sankranthi. The film emerged as the biggest blockbuster hit of 2020. Apart from Allu Arjun, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ also featured Pooja Hegde, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Tabu, Jayram, Sachin Khedekar and Samuthirakani. The film made a huge collection of Rs 185 Cr at the box office.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was away from work for the past seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The filming of ‘Pushpa’ may likely to start in the second week of September. It is being directed by Sukumar and it marks the third collaboration of the duo and earlier, they have given a super-duper hit ‘Arya’ and Arya 2.

Allu Arjun will essay the role of a smuggler in ‘Pushpa’. Recently, the first look poster of Allu Arjun from Pushpa was out and it created waves on social media. Rashmika will be seen as the female lead in the film.