Allu Arjun Books A Chartered Flight For Niharika Wedding

Stylish Star Allu Arjun does everything in style. He was seen boarding a chartered flight to Udaipur to attend the wedding of Niharika Konidela at a five star hotel.

Bunny shared a picture of him with wife Sneha Reddy, parents, kids all set to board the private flight to attend the wedding. The picture shared on Instagram has gone viral.

Niharika is all set to tie the knot with her fiance Chaitanya Jonnalagedda at Udaivilas Palace on Wednesday. The who's who from the Tollywood fraternity are expected to attend the do.

The pre-wedding rituals have already begun with the first circle of the family members having reached the location of the wedding.

Bunny shared the pic with the message: "Flying together as a family after years. N&C Wedding celebrations begin ... #allufamily (sic)."

Have a look at the pics: