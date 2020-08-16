Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi announced a campaign to save Indian origin businesses and small traders with "Make In India" initiative. He asked people to encourage Indian brands and businesses more as COVID-19 pandemic has hit them hard.

In order to recover from losses, they need to be able to stand on their feet again and it is impossible even they don't get support from the consumers. Hence, Indian Government has come up with this initiative and AP CM YS Jagan also appreciated this initiative and asked people of Andhra Pradesh to encourage local vendors more.

He started many welfare schemes to help them further re-establish themselves as well. Now, Allu Sirish has decided to be a part of this initiative and he said that he will buying and using "Only Indian products" and brands to support local businessman during the pandemic.

Allu Arjun appreciated this initiative and shared the post on Instagram. Here is the post.

He becomes the new star to add their name to the list of actors who are promoting "Make in India and Buy Indian" campaign along with Akshay Kumar and several Bollywood big stars.