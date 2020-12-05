Bunny beats Bond! Yes. You read that right. Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun's recent release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has overtaken James Bond's No Time to Die on IMDB. AVPL trailer is most viewed trailers of 2020.

The news was shared by Geetha Arts which belongs to Allu Arvaind, Bunny's dad. Have a look...

On hearing this news, #AlaVaikunthapuramuloo has started trending on Twitter. Bunny fans are on cloud nine and celebrating. They are thrilled that their icon's movie is belting out records after records.

Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a Sankranthi hit. The movie which released this year in January received appreciation from fans, critics alike. The movie starred allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Nivetha Pethuraj, Marathi actor Sachin and Sushanth in lead roles. The film was directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Allu Arjun will be next seen in the rural drama Pushpa.