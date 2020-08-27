Looks like Allu Arjun’s recent outing ‘Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo’ is not done with setting records. As if the box office show was not enough, ‘Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo’ has worked its magic even on the small screen. This Trivikram Srinivas creation was premiered on television on August 16.

The latest we hear is that the movie registered an enviable TRP rating of 29.4 which is the highest ever for a Telugu film. It has also shattered the TRP records of other Telugu films like ‘Baahubali-The Beginning’ that had a rating of 22.7 while Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was aired during the Ugadi festival in March, registered a TRP rating of 23.4.

As the stats prove, Allu Arjun’s ‘Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo’ has emerged as the clear winner over all the previous Telugu films in terms of viewership ratings.

‘Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo’ was released in theatres on January 12 and was described as the biggest non-baahubali hit besides being the top-grossing blockbuster hit of 2020. Unlike many, this film refuses to fade away from the memory of the audiences which finds its proof in its songs continuously topping the charts ever after seven months of its release.

While Tollywood magician Trivikram Srinivas helmed the film, veteran actress Tabu and latest sensation Pooja Hegde were seen in prominent roles. SS Thaman, who had composed the music, turned out to be one of the biggest reasons for the film’s stupendous success.

On the career front, Allu Arjun will soon be seen in ‘Pushpa’ under the direction of Sukumar. Stunted by the COVID-19 crisis, the director is now planning to finish half of the shooting by the end of this year. Allu Arjun is expected to join the shooting by mid October. Rashmika has been roped in to play the leading lady in the film.