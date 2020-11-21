Allu Arha Debuts As Child Artiste In Maniratnam's Anjali Song Recreated By Allu Arjun

Allu Arha, daughter of Tollywood Stylish Star Allu Arjun turned 4 today and there are a flood of messages on social media. The Tollywood actor's little one is already trending on social media, thanks to the hashtag #HBDAlluArha.

Both her parents Allu Arjun and Sneha posted their birthday wishes along with their daughter's pictures on social media. The pictures have gone viral.

Now, to make the day extra special, Allu Arjun, the doting dad that he is, has recreated the title track from Kollywood filmmaker Maniratnam's famous movie 'Anjali' featuring Allu Arha and all we can say is WOW!

Watch the video here...

It appears Allu Arha is all set to make her debut as a child artiste. The girl looks cute and resembles Baby Shyamili (Kollywood actress Shalini's sister) who had played the role in the original.