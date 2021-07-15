ALLU ARHA DEBUT: Stylish Star Allu Arjun made an announcement about his daughter Allu Arha’s debut in Tollywood on Twitter. The actor stated that he was proud to announce that Allu Arha is the fourth generation person from the Allu family to debut in films.

A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, Allu Arha will be making her debut with Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank Gunasekhar garu & Neelima garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut, he tweeted.

A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut . pic.twitter.com/iPfXQaqJCk — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 15, 2021

He said that he had a different journey with Samantha and was happy to watch Allu Arha debut with her and wished the cast and crew of Shakuntalam all the best.

I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 15, 2021

Allu Arha will be playing the role of the valiant Prince Bharat in the movie reprising the younger version of the character in the movie. It is known that Allu Arjun is the grandson of the great comedian and character artist Padmasri Allu Ramalingaiah who acted for more than five decades in the Telugu film industry. The lineage was explained in the photograph shared by Allu Arjun on Twitter. Alllu Aravind her grandfather is a prominent producer in Tollywood and his sister Surekha is married to Megastar Chiranjeevi.

She will be the youngest from Allu and Mega clan to make her debut in films. Another interesting fact that is coming to the fore is that Allu Arha has beaten Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattameneni in entering the tinsel town. So we never know what the next surprise announcement could be in the future.

This will also put her in the league of famous child artists like Roja Ramani, Sridevi, Rohini, and others who acted in mythological films and then went on to become heroines in their own league.

According to literary sources, Dushyanta was the father of Bharata, who is generally credited with uniting India under his rule. According to the Mahābhārata Adiparva, Bharata was born while Shakuntala awaited Dushyanta at her hermitage. Later they were reunited.

So we will see Allu Arha acting as the son of Samantha who plays Shakuntala in the film. Malayalam actor Dev Mohan plays King Dushyanta.

Allu Arjun fans are ecstatic over the announcement and are congratulating their hero. As of now hashtag- Allu Arha is trending in Twitter’s top ten topics.

Here’s wishing the cute Allu Arha all the best for her role as a Prince in her debut in Samantha Akkineni’s Shakuntalam which is directed by Gunasekhar.

