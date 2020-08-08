Superstar Mahesh Babu and Young tiger Jr NTR will be working together in a multi-starrer film but not anytime soon. It might take some time to witness this dream combination coming true. Ideally, a multi-starrer involving big stars only means the script should be strong with scope to create a huge impact on fans of both.

Latest buzz doing the rounds says that mega producer Allu Aravind will be bankrolling this exciting film. Sources close to Geetha Arts say that Aravind is actively looking for the most ideal script to make this dream combination work on the silver screen. It is being speculated that both Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR have given their nod for the project which is anticipated to be an action drama.

Mahesh Babu is basking in the success of his recent blockbuster hit, ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’. He will be seen next in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ to be directed by ‘Geetha Govindam’ fame Parasuram.

On the other hand, Jr NTR will feature in SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film ‘RRR’. It is expected to hit the screens in 2021.