All You Wanted to Know About Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 Teams

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 has become the talk of the town ever since the showmakers confirmed the new Season. Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most-watched reality shows on the small screen. The show's popularity has only grown after every season. KKK12 Contestants are in Cape Town, South Africa for the shoot. Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty and the show makers have come up with unique ideas to make season 12 more interesting.

The top contestants who are ready to do stunts and impress the audience are Bigg Boss Hindi 14 winner Rubina, Lock Upp season 1 winner Munawar, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai lead actress Shivangi Joshi, Kumkum Bhagya lead actress Sriti, Bigg Boss 15 runner up Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Erika Packard, Mohit Malik, Chetna Pande, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Nishant Bhat, Kanika Mann, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Sheikh, and Aneri Vajani. Pics of the contestants doing the stunts are doing the rounds on social media platforms. Taking those photos into consideration, netizens are having discussions on Twitter about teams.

Pratik, Mohit Malik, Nishanth, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Rubina, Sriti, and Aneri Vajani are in one team. And the opposite team is Erika Packard, Chetna Pande, Munawar, Kanika Mann, Tushar Kalia, and Faisal Sheikh. The strong contestants have been divided equally. Netizens say that competition will be tough between the two teams. The shooting began soon after Munawar and Mohit reached the location. Earlier, Mohit did not fly with other contestants because of the promotions of his upcoming web show Cyber Vaar, where he will be playing the lead. Munawar couldn't leave the country due to passport issues.

Now, it appears they have finally joined the team. For more updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, follow Sakshi Post.