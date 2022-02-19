All You Wanted to Know About Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Wedding

The wedding of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar took place today. After four years of dating, they are now husband and wife. Bollywood celebs Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar, and others arrived at the farmhouse in the Khandala area of Mumbai where the wedding took place. Farhan and Shibani have completed exchanging their wedding vows. Here are the pics.

Farhan and Shibani wanted to keep their wedding basic and simple. According to the sources, they have asked their guests to wear easy colours like pastels and whites for the wedding. There was neither nikah nor Marathi wedding. Both of them have written down their vows and readout on the wedding day.