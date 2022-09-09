All Set for KKK12 Finals?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is approaching its grand finale date soon. with Faisal Shaik's re-entry, there are eight contestants vying for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 trophy. Speculation is rife that Faisal has grabbed the KKK12 trophy and Mohit is the runner-up of the show.

As per sources, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale shooting has begun and the episode might go on air anytime between September 16 and 24. There is no confirmation yet from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 makers on this.

Earlier, few news websites stated that Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 grand finale would take place on September 10. But after Faisal's re entry, viewers got to know that KKK12 makers might postpone the finale date.

The contestants who are rumoured to be among top five in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are Faisal Shaikh, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and Rubina Dilaik. KKK12 Instagram pages have already declared Faisal as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 after his re-entry into the show. Faisal got eliminated last week and re-entered the show in the the recent weekend episode by winning a stunt over Sriti Jha. Pratik Sehajpal was the last contestant to get an exit pass from the show. It is worth mentioning here that Pratik also re-entered the show via wild card entry and gave his best in his second innings, but luck did not favor him. However, Pratik is getting huge support from his fans after his elimination from the show.