All Numbers Of Remdesivir Suppliers Switched Off: Kirik Party Actress' Frantic Call For Help

Kannada actress Samyukta Hegde, who became a household name in Sandalwood circles after her rise to fame in the Rakshit Shetty starrer Kirik Party which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, took to her social media and announced that her parents have tested positive for coronavirus.

She urged her fans to help her secure Remdesvir's to save them. She said that she is taking care of her parents and they are staying at home. She further added that her parents are not willing to go to the hospital. The Kannada actress also stated that her father needs six injections of Remdesvir and it is very much essential for him. Samyuktha said that she has contacted many numbers and all of them are switched off. She requested her fans to give the right number of the person who can supply the antiviral drug.

Samyuktha Hegde stepped into the film industry with the movie, Kirik Party opposite Rakshit Shetty, directed by Rishab Shetty. She played the role of Arya in the movie, for which she won Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress – Kannada. She also participated in reality shows MTV Roadies, Bigg Boss Kannada and MTV Splitsvilla, where she ended up as the first runner up.