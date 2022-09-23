All The Characters In Maja Ma Are Real And Relatable, Says Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit Nene and Gajraj Rao’s Maja Ma trailer was officially launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Thursday. The trailer gives a glimpse into the life of Pallavi (Madhuri) — a delightful woman who is the backbone of her middle-class family. As a series of events unfold, a life that she has built with love starts to fall apart, putting her son’s upcoming engagement in jeopardy.

During the trailer launch, the actors opened up about their experience working on the film. On playing the role of a Gujarati homemaker, Madhuri says, “I loved my character. She’s a very strong woman. She’s resilient, and her strength of conviction is what attracted me to her. It was a wonderful experience working with Anand Tiwari (director) and the entire star cast.”

Madhuri will be seen for the first time in a garba song in Maja Ma. She gushes, “I have done dandiya in one of my films with Anil Kapoor, but garba I never did. This is my first opportunity. It was a lot of fun. The film has beautiful songs and music. I would say that the film has all the ingredients that are needed in a Bollywood film. I want people to enjoy the film with their families.”

Elaborating about the film, she adds, “All the characters in Maja Ma are real and relatable. I would want all the families to come together and watch the film. It is a complete family entertainer. The story is honest, and the film is made keeping in mind the global audience. It is about human relationships and it will stay with the audience for a very long time after they’ve watched it. The film is engaging but not preachy. I hope everyone enjoys it.”

Gajraj is all praise for his co-star, Madhuri. He shares his experience of working with her. He says, “Madhuri is a very sincere and hardworking actress. She used to never leave the sets before the director’s instructions. There are some long scenes and dialogues in the film, so she always did her homework before the shot. I’ve rarely seen her with the script on the sets. So I would say that I got to work with a master. It is like a dream come true for me.”

The film is directed by Anand Tiwari and also stars Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and others. It will be released on an OTT platform on October 6, 2022.

Courtesy: Free Press Journal

Image Courtesy: Instagram

