Alia-Ranbir Baby Name Revealed

The most loved Bollywood couple, Ranbir and Alia Bhat welcomed their baby girl on Sunday. Alia Bha declared the news on her Instagram handle, saying that "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is...We are officially bursting with love- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! love love love Alia nd Ranbir"

Alia and Ranbir fans are trending #AliaBhat with animated photos of Ranbir and Alia's baby girl on Twitter and Instagram. Well, celebrities and fans are congratulating Alia and Ranbir on social media. There is a video doing the rounds of Alia telling in the show about naming her daughter. During the promotion of Gully Boy, Alia and co-star Ranveer Singh visited the Super Dancer season 3 sets. Alia asked a young contestant to spell her name on the show. The boy, couldn't spell the name correctly. But Alia liked the misspelling so much that she told, she would name her daughter with the misspelt name.

The boy misspelt Alia as Almaa. "Alma bahut hi sundar naam hai, main apni beti ka naam Alma rakhungi (Alma is a really wonderful name, I will name my daughter Alma)," she said.