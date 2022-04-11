Alia Bhatt's Wedding Attire: All You Want to Know About Designers

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are going to enter wedlock soon. According to the reports, the wedding is going to take place on April 14th. While the couple remained tight-lipped about the details of the wedding but every day, we are having many headlines about the going-to-be couple.

Finally, Alia Bhatt gave some information about her wedding. YouTuber BeYouNick took to his Instagram account and shared a video in which one could see him recreating a scene from Shahid Kapoor's movie Kabir Singh. In the video, he could be seen dressed in white kurta pyjama and running behind a car that has a banner Alia weds Ranbir. He added the picture of him with Alia and replaced it with Ranbir's pic. Alia reacted to the post and wrote, ded.

Reports claim that the wedding theme of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir is going to be a dreamy pastel-themed wedding. Alia Bhatt will be wearing a Sabyasachi Outfit for the big day. It is said that she will also be wearing a Manish Malhotra custom-made dupatta. For other wedding festivities, Alia Bhatt is going to wear Manish Malhotra's outfits.

Recently, Alia Bhatt was spotted in the city and Ranbir was quite busy with the shooting of Luv Ranjan's next with Shraddha Kapoor. According to the reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have completed their pending work commitments.

