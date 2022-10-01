Alia Bhatt's Maternity Fashion All About Comfort

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, has announced that she will soon launch her line of maternity wear.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia opened up on her need of launching her maternity-wear collection. She wrote, "It's not like I've bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don't know how you're going to look or feel over the next few months and let's be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful." The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress revealed that she also considered borrowing husband Ranbir's oversized clothes or buy brands she already wore in a bigger size. She added, "Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir's wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn't mean my sense of style has to, right?"

"So I started making my personal style more bump-friendly. I added elastic to my favourite jeans, designed shirts that I didn't have to share with my husband, and wore flowy dresses so as to not invite any unwanted belly-touching. Comfort took priority over any 'airport looks'. What started off as me trying to fill a gap in my existing wardrobe, led to an entire maternity collection. And I can't wait to give you a sneak-peek tomorrow," she concluded.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April this year after dating for five years. In June, Alia announced to the world that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the parents-to-be are currently enjoying the success of their first film together 'Brahmastra'.

Courtesy: FPJ