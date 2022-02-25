Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Leaked on Piracy Sites

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is pulling huge crowds to theaters, thanks to the teaser and trailers. Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi has proved she can breathe life into any character. Netizens are impressed with Alia Bhatt's acting in the movie.

The movie has opened to mixed reactions from the audience. The critics have given a good rating to the movie. Fans say Ali Bhatt has nailed the character of Gangubai. Now, as per reports, the movie has been leaked on piracy sites like movierulz, Tamilrockers, and other websites.

Shooting videos of the movie in theatres is an offence, circulating pirated copies of the movie is a crime too. So do not resort to unlawful activities. Gangubai Kathiawadi is a movie that can only be enjoyed on the big screen. Do not encourage piracy. Should you come across any pirated copies of the movie, report it to the cyber cell. Save movies and stop piracy.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film stars Alia Bhatt as the title character while Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa play key roles with Ajay Devgn featuring in an extended cameo appearance. The narrative walks through the life of young Ganga who in no time marks her territory and becomes Gangubai – a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura.

The film is based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The film depicts the rise of a simple girl from Kathiawada who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favor.